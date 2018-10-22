Builder wins contract for $2.4m CQ school construction

Construction on the upgrades to the school are expected to begin in the 2018/19 Christmas holidays.

HUTCHINSON Builders has been awarded the contract to deliver new special education facilities at Rockhampton North Special School.

The $2,411,650 building project will deliver two new classroom blocks, among other things, for special education students in Rockhampton.

"The project will also include all access bathroom amenities featuring a shower, plus a fully functioning kitchen where students can develop and practice life skills,” Member for Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke said.

"The kitchen will include fully height adjustable benches with hot plates for cooking.

"The existing E Block will be demolished to allow these fantastic new facilities to be delivered.”

Construction of the new facilities will take place during the 2018-19 Christmas School holidays and is expected to be finished for the start of the 2019 school year.

Acting Principal, Christina Rigo, said the school welcomed the announcement.

"We are excited to be expanding the infrastructure in our school and are looking forward to the additional classroom space and updated facilities for our growing community,” Ms Rigo said.

Mr O'Rourke said the state government was delivering an overall investment program across the state in 2018-19 valued at more than $923 million.