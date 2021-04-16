Builders awarded tender for $47m aged care development

Renders of building B which will be five storey with 40 two and three-bedroom individual living units.

Hutchinson Builders has been successful in winning the tender for the $49m redevelopment project at Rockhampton’s Benevolent Living aged care facility.

Plans for the project were approved in October 2019 and tenders closed in November 2020.

Four building companies tendered for the project with Hutchinson taking out the top bid.

Benevolent Living CEO Alison Moss said the appointment of the builder was a key milestone in the redevelopment project.

Hutchinson Builders and Benevolent Living staff discuss the project. Sue McLeod, Alison Moss, Nick Linnan, Helen Cleary, Olivia Di Pasquale Steele Wrobel, Greg Inwood, Gary Pitcher, Tristan Nicol and Damien Mills.

“Hutchies has a fantastic reputation within our local community, and we are very pleased with the partnership,” she said.

Hutchinson will take over a portion of the West Street site next Monday, April 19, and will begin work on the first stage.

Building C is four storeys with 36 one-bedroom residential aged care suites.

Stage one includes the construction of a new resident care building with one-bedroom apartments for married couples and the complete refurbishment of the current reception area and coffee shop.

The second stage is a five-storey building which will feature 40 independent living apartments.

Once fully completed, the facility will have the capacity for more than 200 residents.

“It was vitally important to our organisation to be a home for life for our residents, with the addition of independent living, no matter what stage of life people are in, they will be looked after here at Benevolent,” Ms Moss said.

Design images released by Benevolent for their $44m development at their West St aged care facility.

The entire project is expected to span over three years and will support an estimated 400 direct and indirect full-time jobs in the region.

“Benevolent Living and Hutchies working together is a great partnership – two century old Queensland organisations delivering significant opportunity for the Rockhampton region,” Hutchinson Builders project manager Nick Linnan said.

“We’ve got a big focus on supporting local businesses and workers on this project.”