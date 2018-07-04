Builder's collapse bumps up market

SILVER LINING: @Real Estate's Natalie Gesler is seeing the bright side of the recent closure of Metro Homes.

NATALIE Gesler from @Real Estate is looking for the positives out of the failure of now-closed builder Metro Homes

"While we obviously feel for all those affected, especially their customers, employees, contractors, trades and suppliers, there may be a silver lining for some,” Ms Gesler said.

"We have been talking to a couple of local builders who are working with the Queensland Building and Construction Commission to take over projects and see them through to completion.

"This should be a great boost for local builders and their contractors, trades and suppliers and will hopefully keep the local construction industry strong.

"The biggest benefit is likely to be to the local property market. Over the last six months the mid- range $350,000 to $450,000 market has showed many signs of improvement, fuelled by a shift in supply and demand. As buyers now have significantly less homes to choose from under $400,000, they are having to broaden their search and look at a higher price range.

"In Lammermoor in January the median house price was $442,700 and in June $561,800, average rent has also increased by $10 per week and the average days on market decreased from 96 to 77 according to RP Data.

"Another example is the median house price in Pacific Heights was $448,750 in January and now $543,000.

"There has been a ceiling to the level this mid-range market could grow as established homes for sale were being compared to the unsustainably low house and land package prices advertised by Metro Builders.

"Now building prices should return to a sustainable level, allowing the established home market room to grow without having to compete with buyers against the lure of a new home for less.

"This is great news for property prices on the Capricorn Coast.”