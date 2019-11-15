Menu
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CCTV footage captured the moment Stuart James Mcdougall stole from BCF Yeppoon.
News

Builder’s decision to steal thongs from BCF proves costly

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
15th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
A BUILDER who stole a $29 pair of thongs from BCF Yeppoon finished up $179 out of pocket after he was caught.

Stuart James Mcdougall, 36, initially spoke to a store worker at the front counter about getting a pair of sunglasses he’d purchased there, fixed under warranty.

But he was advised the warranty was out of date.

Mcdougall then walked through the store for several minutes before swapping the pair of thongs that he was wearing for a pair from the store.

He left without paying but it was captured on surveillance footage.

Mcdougall pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to stealing on August 15.

The court heard his actions were out of character as he had no history of dishonesty offences.

Mcdougall conceded he’d been irritated about the warranty situation and had taken matters into his own hands in a moment of stupidity.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale fined Mcdougall $150 and ordered him to pay $29 restitution.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

