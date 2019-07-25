BUILDING BOOM: Industry insiders back council's $1M plan

INDUSTRY insiders have praised Rockhampton Regional Council's $5,000 incentives to promote building in Rockhampton.

Master Builder's regional manager Dennis Bryant could not fault the planned new home builder grants.

He described the potential for a "boom for builders”.

"This is something that is well-needed considering we have seen falling building approvals and a fall back in in availability,” he said.

"The added benefit here is that if existing home owners can be convinced to build a new home, that adds another dwelling to the local rental market.”

From a business perspective, Mr Bryant believed a long line of sectors would benefit from a building "boom”.

"The 200 home cap is very clever and the short timeframe will give some people the push they need to start building,” he said.

Green Finance Group's finance consultant, Terri Johnson said $5,000 could mean the difference between someone choosing to enter the property market or not.

"It does come down the the last few thousand sometimes and that incentive could be the push a potential home builder needs to make their decision,” she said.

"The (20 per cent) discount on the rates in the first year is fantastic.”

She said it showed council's confidence in the market.

Ms Johnson said while incentives targeted new home construction, she believed there was no shortage of existing homes on the market.

"For anyone to build over buying, it is generally more expensive,” she said.

"I worry it might deter from existing homes and perhaps that should be addressed. There are a lot of properties still for sale.

"It seems like Margaret (Strelow) is trying to drive the building trade, and I think this is a great way to do that.”