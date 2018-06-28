Building bridges between Rocky and its Chinese community

LEADERSHIP: Dorothy Khoo (left) is being recognised for 30 years work.

LEADERSHIP: Dorothy Khoo (left) is being recognised for 30 years work. Contributed ROK110515hightea2

ROCKHAMPTON'S Dorothy Khoo is one of 28 finalists selected from across Queensland's brightest multicultural achievers in the 2018 Queensland Multicultural Awards.

Mrs Khoo is a finalist in the Outstanding Individual Achiever category for her work with the Rockhampton Chinese Association.

Although Mrs Khoo is not of Chinese heritage, she has been an active member of the association for almost 30 years.

Her nomination recognised her sustained leadership which has been a vital force in bridging the local Chinese community with the broader community while positively promoting the value of Chinese culture and multiculturalism in a regional community.

Multicultural Affairs Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said he was impressed with the range of outstanding work being done to make Queensland communities more cohesive and inclusive.

"We had a record number of outstanding entries for this year's prestigious awards," he said.

"The theme this year is 'Building a prosperous, fair and harmonious Queensland', and that's exactly what the finalists are doing in communities throughout the State.

"Showcasing the valuable contributions of Queenslanders who support and promote a united, harmonious and inclusive community is what these awards are all about."

The winners will be announced at the Queensland Multicultural Awards Gala Lunch on 19 August 2018 at the Hilton Hotel in Brisbane.

Mr Hinchliffe will also announce a special Minister's Multicultural Award in recognition of an outstanding nominee.