Two fire crews responded to a structure fire in Blackall last night.
Building catches fire in Central West Qld

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
8th Jun 2020 8:45 AM
FIREFIGHTERS raced to put out a structure fire in Central West Queensland last night.

At 10.07pm, emergency services were called to reports of a building on fire on Shamrock St, Blackall.

Two fire crews arrived on scene at 10.15pm and noticed light smoke in area.

They quickly found a fire inside the building. By 10.45pm, things were wrapping up and crews were checking for hotspots.

The extent of the damage is unknown.

Paramedics, police and Ergon also attended the incident.

Paramedics remained on standby.

A fire investigator and scientific officers will attend this morning to try and determine what happened.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the cause of the fire was undetermined at this stage.

