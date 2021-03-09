Building industry seminar to be held in Rocky

The Tradie Tour seminar in Rockhampton will be held on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tradie Tour seminar in Rockhampton will be held on Wednesday afternoon.

Queensland’s building regulator will hold a free seminar in Rockhampton to teach tradies about frequent building defects.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission is joining with industry experts to present events across the state about internal linings and plasterboard defects, which QBCC inspectors often notice.

Public Works and Procurement Minister Mick de Brenni said the QBCC would provide free

information sessions for Rockhampton tradies, especially aimed at small businesses in Self-

Certifying Categories 1 and 2, to make sure that they have the tools they need to benefit

from the building boom.

The QBCC will help licensees lodge their compulsory annual financial reporting.

“QBCC Tradie Tours are filling up fast and I’d encourage tradies to book now and secure themselves a ticket however a spot will be made for every single licensee who needs assistance,” Mr Bassett said.

“The seminars will explain financial reporting for licensees in Self-Certifying Categories 1

and 2, who are required to lodge their information by March 31.

“The requirement of annual financial reporting is designed to help ensure the financial

sustainability of the industry.

“These requirements are designed to reduce financial failure, liquidations and bankruptcy

within the industry, and ensure that people are paid for their work.”

QBCC data shows that in 2020, there were 95 contractor insolvencies in Queensland, equalling roughly one contractor insolvency per 1000 licences.

The QBCC 2019-2020 Annual Report said there were 2730 licensees in the Rockhampton

region.

The Tradie Tour seminar will be at Rockhampton Leagues Club on March 10 from 4pm to 7.45pm.

Those interested may register online.