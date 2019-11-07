Menu
Fire in old dry cleaner business on Brisbane St, Ipswich.
Breaking

Emergency situation declared as fireys battle CBD blaze

Lachlan Mcivor
by
7th Nov 2019 12:13 PM | Updated: 12:51 PM

UPDATE: Police have declared an emergency situation as firefighters work to control a fire at a dry cleaning business.

The declaration of an emergency situation under the Public Safety Preservation Act was made just before midday.

The declared zone is bounded by Limestone St, Brisbane St, Marsden Parade and Bell St.

Police and emergency services are currently at the scene assisting with evacuating nearby businesses and residences and traffic diversions are in place.

EARLIER: FIREFIGHTERS are on scene of a structural fire in the Ipswich CBD.

Three crews got to the scene on the corner of Brisbane and Gordon streets at 12.02pm after responding to smoke coming out of the building.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a single-storey brick building is on fire but surrounding buildings are not under threat at this time.

Firefighters are attempting to gain access to the building.

MORE TO COME.

