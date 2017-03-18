Building report shock: Cap Coast beats Rocky, Mackay, Gladstone

Jacob Smith working on the construction of a new home at The Pines on the Capricorn Coast.

THERE might be high rental vacancies in other parts of the Capricorn Coast, but not at The Pines.

In fact, the Yeppoon estate is experiencing quite the opposite, with a demand for housing to be completed.

This comes as figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveal that Livingstone had the highest number of new dwellings built from 2015-2016, compared to other Central Queensland towns.

Livingstone recorded 270 new dwellings built, while Rockhampton had 243, Gladstone 137, Mackay 245 and Central Highlands just 11.

Cooke Real Estate senior property manager Lani Thompson told The Morning Bulletin yesterday that things were looking great for the large housing development on Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.

"It's going extremely well. We have various stages of handover of properties, so we're bucking the trend with a 0% vacancy rate, we can't get them built fast enough,” Ms Thompson said.

"We've had handovers on over 20 properties this year that have been completed and currently we've got approximately 200 completed homes.”

In regional areas such as Rockhampton, Gladstone and Mackay (areas we would normally expect to be affected by the mining industry) performance appeared to be poorer in comparison to similarly sized areas in Queensland. Local

Ms Thompson said about 30% of residents at The Pines were from the mining sector and basing themselves on the coast.

"The market is indicating that parties are coming in from the mines so there's reasonable confidence that the mining industry is improving,” she said.

"We've got a huge variety of tenants from doctors, dentists, vets, teachers, tradies, and they're split between working in Rocky and Yeppoon.”

With more than 90% of the previous stages of the development sold and the remainder on the market, Ms Thompson said the estate's fourth stage couldn't come soon enough.

"Stage four is for the first home buyers and we've recently held seminars (for first home buyers) with Homecorp, and had some good outcomes from that,” she said.

"They are generally larger lots with 70% of blocks ranging in size from 700-970sqm.”

Ms Thompson said it was the high standards set within The Pines that kept the development's appeal for potential buyers.

"The Pines is seeking to create a lifestyle community,” she said.

With a master plan community of more than 1000 lots, The Pines is expected to house 2500-3000 residents after completion which is expected in 2019.