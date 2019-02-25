Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Building site workers trapped in four-metre deep trench

by Phoebe Loomes
25th Feb 2019 1:25 PM

TWO people are trapped in a four-metre deep trench that collapsed at a building site in Melbourne.

A major rescue operation is under way to free the pair, after the trench caved in at the site on High Street in Epping about midday.

They are both in a stable condition, a spokesperson from Ambulance Victoria said.

Twenty-four firefighters are at the scene helping rescue the trapped workers. Police are also at the scene and WorkSafe has been notified.

24 firefighters are assisting the two trapped workers from the building site in Epping. Source: MFB News
24 firefighters are assisting the two trapped workers from the building site in Epping. Source: MFB News

 

The two men became trapped under fallen dirt in the four-metre deep trench. Source: Seven News.
The two men became trapped under fallen dirt in the four-metre deep trench. Source: Seven News.

More Stories

editors picks melbourne safety work site accident

Top Stories

    Exhibitions aim to highlight female artists in CQ

    premium_icon Exhibitions aim to highlight female artists in CQ

    Lifestyle Celebrate this year's Queensland Women's Week with art exhibitions that highlight the contribution of female artists in CQ

    • 25th Feb 2019 1:47 PM
    He lost his best friend, his wife and potentially his kids

    premium_icon He lost his best friend, his wife and potentially his kids

    Crime The situation escalated after his wife left him for his mate

    Year 12 student on the path to the top of the medical world

    premium_icon Year 12 student on the path to the top of the medical world

    Parenting 'Difficult at times...if you have persistence you can make it work'

    Livingstone Mayor visits Canberra to push for extra support

    premium_icon Livingstone Mayor visits Canberra to push for extra support

    Council News He wants army road upgrades and to set up defence industries.