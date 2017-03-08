Building slump sees storage business bloom

OUT OF STORAGE: Rowan Milner and Neal Humble outside North Rocky Self Storage.

A SLUMP in the construction trade isn't usually a good thing when you're a builder.

But it's proved the catalyst for Neal Humble and Rowan Milner to finally realise a dream that's been sidelined for eight years.

The pair have just put the finishing touches on North Rocky Self Storage, a new facility set to cater for everyone from boaties to tradesmen.

Once the pair made the decision to build on the land Rowan bought from his father eight years ago, it took roughly 18 months to build.

Both Neal and Rowan work in the construction industry, so were building their new business between other jobs.

Rowan said he had lots of maintenance work on after Cyclone Marcia, but demand for Neal's bricklaying slowed and allowed him to work on the project.

The Kawana facility offers 24 hour access to 38 storage sheds in five different sizes, including corner units measuring 12m x 5m and 12m x 9m.

Rowan said giving good vehicle access was essential, with the facility having enough road width to allow a boat or caravan to be reversed into any of the storage units.

Although he doesn't have storage issues with his own boat, Rowan said he had plenty of friends who did struggle to find a safe and affordable place, with a marina berth often out of the budget.

"I know people in town who have dramas with their boats," he said. "They're always worried about things getting stolen out of them."

The sheds have been designed with the user in mind.

"You can have a fridge in there as well, with a power point in there," Rowan said.

"So people can have their campervan or caravans and have the batteries charged up the whole time they're there.

"You can have a fridge or freezer here and keep everything for your boat and all your fishing gear here."

Rowan expects the facility to also be attractive for tradesmen who could use the units to store tools and equipment.

"I'm pretty sure they'll fill up pretty quick," he said.