Work to start on Redbank armoured vehicle facility

An artist's impression of Rheinmetall Defence Australia’s headquarters and Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence at Redbank Motorway Estate in Ipswich.

CONSTRUCTION will start this month on the centrepiece of a $5.2 billion Defence deal which will see armoured vehicles built in Queensland.

German manufacturing giant Rheinmetall Defence Australia's $170 million headquarters and Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence (MILVEHCOE) will be built at ASX-listed Goodman's Redbank Motorway Estate in Ipswich.

Watpac will build the facility on a 11.1ha site on the corner of Monash Rd and Robert Smith St, opposite Australian Post's largest parcel delivery centre in the southern hemisphere.

Sources say the State Government bought the Rheinmetall Defence site for about $300/sq m, making the transaction worth about $33 million. Julian Kettle of White & Partners struck the deal.

Goodman refused to comment on the transaction.This year State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Minister Cameron Dick said the MILVEHCOE will be Rheinmetall's largest presence outside of Germany.

"It will manage the delivery and continued development and sustainment of the initial 211 Boxer combat reconnaissance vehicles under LAND 400 Phase 2, as well as accommodating Rheinmetall's other Defence projects," he said.

"It will serve as a regional hub with an expected program of continuous design, manufacture and support for up to 5000 military vehicles across Australia and the Asia Pacific."

The facility is expected to be operational in 2020.

Mr Dick said it was one of the most important Defence manufacturing projects in Queensland.

"The partnership between the Queensland Government and Rheinmetall has resulted in these combat vehicles being built here in Queensland, delivering 450 direct advanced manufacturing and engineering jobs, and $1 billion pumped into the state's economy in the first 10 years alone."