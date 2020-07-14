Building to begin on Biloela bypass this year

Construction of a heavy vehicle bypass in Biloela will begin this year, providing 10 Banana Shire jobs.

The project will cost $2.97 million and be finished in early 2022.

Banana Shire Council Mayor Neville Ferrier said now was a particularly important moment to support the council’s workers and the shire’s contractors.

“The bypass has been a priority here for some time, so we are proud to be working with the Australian Government to make it a reality for our community,” he said.

“We look forward to seeing shovels get in the ground and supporting local jobs later this year, with construction expected to be complete in early 2022.”

Flynn MP Ken O’Dowd said roads were “the primary connection between our renowned local producers and their customers” and the bypass will become a “safe and accessible diversion option for heavy vehicles”.

The Federal Government will put $2.1m towards the bypass as part of its Roads of Strategic Importance fund; the Banana council will provide the remaining money.

The location of the bypass.

Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack said starting the roadworks would reduce heavy vehicle traffic through Biloela, easing congestion and improving safety.

“This critical project will upgrade the proposed bypass route to deliver a safe and accessible diversion away from the town centre for heavy vehicles, bolstering local freight connectivity and efficiency while reducing travel times and improving safety for all road users around Biloela,” he said.

“We know our regional communities are reeling from the ongoing effects of COVID-19. This is why we are continuing to start work on important projects such as this which will support local jobs and economies at this critical time.”