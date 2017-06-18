Building under threat from large fire

Multiple units are on scene to fight the grass fire.

2PM: A LARGE grass fire is threatening a structure at a property south of Rockhampton.

Firefighters from multiple rural units are on the scene at Engstrom Rd, Ambrose and are using a grader to build a fire break around the structure under threat.

The Queensland Police service has been notified.

The Rural Fire Service is warning residents in the area that the smoke may affect motorists. Drivers should use caution and drive to conditions.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.