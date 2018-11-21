Menu
LEARN SKILLS: Conor Delalande.
Building with bamboo workshop

Trish Bowman
by
21st Nov 2018 10:00 AM

QUEEN Street Hall and Livingstone Shire Council are presenting a Building with Bamboo workshop on December 1-2 and they would like the community to come along and gain new skills with like-minded people.

Queen Street Hall spokeswoman Mary Casey said the workshop had been made possible by the council and an RADF funding grant.

"The Building with Bamboo workshop will focus on developing skills of the local community in the use of bamboo as an art form in building structures,” Ms Casey said.

"Conor Delalande and Dennis Rickhard will present the two-day workshop, taking participants through the different bamboo species, treatment for use, design and building techniques for lightweight structures.

"Bamboo is one of the most amazingly versatile and sustainable building materials available.

"The versatility of bamboo as a building material is an ideal choice as we move into a time where wood is becoming more expensive and more difficult to source.”

The workshop will be held at Queen Street Community Hall on December 1-2.

Registration cost of $15 for the two days includes morning tea and lunch.

Phone Mary 0429 069 502 to secure your place.

