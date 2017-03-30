Buildings left teetering on sand wall after wild storm

CYCLONE Debbie has proved too powerful for a partially completed revetment wall on Great Keppel Island.

Buildings at the popular GKI Hideaway have been left teetering on the edge of a sand wall after strong winds and water eroded Putney Beach yesterday.

The $1 million anti-erosion project for the beach was started in October last year and included a 72-bag revetment wall.

The resort's director Matthew Bredhauer today said they were bracing for a high tide at 11pm, so the extent of the damage to the beach and buildings wouldn't be known until tomorrow morning.

"The revetment wall isn't finished yet, there's actually three levels to go in,” Mr Bredhauer said.

"It would obviously be good if it was finished by now, but these things happen.

"We're hoping to get the place totally secured by tonight's high tide so there's no more damage.”

Mr Bredhauer was unable to comment on when the wall would be completed, but said he hoped it would be finished in the next few months.

The damage from last night's extreme weather was more extensive than that experienced during Cyclone Marcia, however Mr Bredhauer said the GKI Hideaway was still accommodating guests and the vibe at the resort was positive.

"There's no real concern going forward,” he said.

"We're actually expecting a really busy weekend, so we're just trying to get everything in place so we can cater for a big crowd on Saturday and Sunday.”

Councillor Adam Belot, who holds the environment portfolio at the Livingstone Shire Council, inspected Putney Beach on Saturday morning.

Cr Belot said that due to the council's media policy he was unable to make any official statement, but 'from a private citizen's perspective' he said he had "increasing concerns, as indeed most people would”.

"The erosion to Putney Beach is getting worse and worse and with Cyclone Debbie whipping up huge seas and dumping buckets of rain, the potential for further environmental destruction is very serious,” he said.

"Furthermore, the economic impacts on the hard-working and innovative businesses on Great Keppel Island and indeed the entire GKI community should not be underestimated.

"All parties agree that GKI is one of Central Queensland's most valuable and sensitive ecosystems and underpins our tourism industry.

”Getting the wall built correctly is paramount to the islands success.”