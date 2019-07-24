Bulging wallet dead give away to man's hidden stash

A BULGE in his wallet gave him away.

Michael Andrew Jones, 21, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of possessing marijuana.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Elyssha Geddes said police stopped Jones after watching him ride a bicycle with no helmet on May 21.

She said as he pulled his identification out of his wallet, police noticed a bulge and asked what it was.

Sen Constable Geddes said Jones told police it was his marijuana that he intended to smoke in a bong and he hadn't smoked for two weeks.

The marijuana weighed 1.7g.

Defence lawyer Jack Blackburn said the Rockhampton Regional Council labourer had gone cold turkey since the intercept and had been to Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services.

Jones was fined $300 and a conviction was recorded.