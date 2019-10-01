Menu
Frank Brosnan went to the effort of photoshopping a bull and barra for the Yeppen Roundabout.
Bull ain’t moov-ing anywhere

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
1st Oct 2019 3:26 PM
THE BULL is here to stay.

Following The Morning Bulletin’s story on Tuesday, it can be confirmed council has no intention to remove the bull from the Yeppen Roundabout.

The Morning Bulletin suggested a barra could be added, to cement Rocky as not just the beef capital but beef and barra capital.

Readers had mixed feelings, here are some comments.

Clive King: What about both as we are the Beef Capital and heading towards the Barra

Roslyn Svensen: Incorporate the two. We are getting a lot of visitors for fishing now.

Martin Krehlik: It’s the first thing you see when entering Rockhampton and it looks very ordinary. Surely some plants, garden beds etc to spruce it up wouldn’t be too much to ask for. Let’s present our region well and this starts with the entry off the main highway.

Janita Wass: Why not a giant tennis racquet to honour our favourite son, Rod Laver and then incorporate the other two (beef/barra) to give us the trifecta.

