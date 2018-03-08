Menu
News

Bull put down after Rocky rodeo leg break

by Jessica Powell
8th Mar 2018 4:46 PM

ANIMAL Liberation Queensland yesterday released footage showing a bull breaking its leg during a regular Wednesday night rodeo training session at the Great Western Hotel.

Animal Liberation Queensland spokesperson Chay Neal alleged the bull was left to suffer for well over an hour without any veterinary treatment due to no vet being on site.

"Activists witnessed the use of a cattle prod in an attempt to load the animal onto a truck,” he claimed.

"This is a complete violation of animal cruelty laws to attempt to move an animal in this condition.

"Who knows how many injuries like this take place but go completely unreported. Currently, there is no requirement to have vets on site for these events and there is no register of injuries kept.”

Mr Neal said activists were chased off-site.

Responding to a statement put out by Mr Neal, Great Western Hotel general manager Beau Thomas said the hotel took animal welfare seriously.

Mr Thomas said animals were "treated with the utmost respect and care”.

"Like in all sports, there are athletes, and in the sport of rodeo/bull riding we treat not only our bull riders as athletes but also our bulls,” Mr Thomas said.

"Like in any sport, incidents do happen and athletes are injured.

"Last night, a bull was injured, did break its leg, and that bull has since been euthanized.”

