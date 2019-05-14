Menu
ACTION-PACKED: Jason Mara on Rock the House at the Cairns Invitational in Cairns Convention Centre. Elise Derwin
Bull riders battle it out for coveted team positions

Sean Fox
by
14th May 2019 2:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BULL riders from around the nation will battle it out this weekend for the final and remaining State of Origin team positions.

Great Western Hotel's upcoming Professional Bull Riders event is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated events of the season.

The line-up will consist of the last four Australian PBR champions, four PBR Rookie of the Year Champions, newly crowned New Zealand bull riding champion, JC Davies and two wildcards from Brazil. Twenty-nine athletes will face off against the power of eight stock contractors which will also include bulls from New South Wales.

Fans can watch local favourites such as Dunne's Rock the House and Fred Kleiers "King Kong” and superstar stock from Kasper, Hall, Dittman, Curran, Wallace and King bull teams.

PBR general manager Glen Young said the bulls are in peak condition and great form.

"Then there are our riders, our champions have all been in exceptional form with Cody Heffernan being the standout performer so far this season, followed closely by Lachlan Richardson and Brady Fielder,” he said.

Tickets from $35 are still available for this weekend's PBR event at the Great Western Hotel on Stanley St in Rockhampton.

The action kicks off at 6pm. Visit greatwesternhotel .com.au for tickets.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

