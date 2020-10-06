Bull sale record smashed at Brahman Week Sale

Luke and Theresa Taylor, Clukan Brahmans, with their top priced bull Clukan Boabab that was knocked down for $210,000.

ROCKHAMPTON Brahman Week 2020 commenced with a bang at Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) on Monday with Clukan Boabab knocked down for $210,000 on the opening day of selling.

Bred by Steve and Theresa Taylor, Clukan Brahmans, Jambin, the 952kg, 27-month-old progeny of JDH Mr Elmo Manso and Clukan Bella, was secured by two studs, Rosetta Grazing (Collinsville) and Ruan Grazing, to become the most expensive bull sold this year.

Now, a day on from the result, Mrs Taylor is still coming to terms with what she describes as “their greatest achievement”.

“He’s well put together, his temperament is spot on and he is so well balanced and correct. He walked into the yards with his beautiful polly head, which we think sealed the deal,” she said.

“This sale is a culmination of 34 years of hard work. It’s so rewarding to see our cattle going to such wonderful homes.”

Chris Fenech, Joanne Fenech, Tony Fenech and Will Fenech at the 2020 Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale.

Overall, day one of selling at Brahman Week set a cracking pace, with the sale grossing $3,565,500 to average $13,354 for Grey Brahman bulls.

A major contributor to success on day one was large-volume vendor Tony Fenech, Fenech Brahmans, who presented 24 bulls.

A well-known face at CQLX, Mr Fenech and his family have offered bulls at Brahman Week since the early 1990s and topped the sale in 2012 and 2013.

“Brahman Week has such a huge variety of cattle and creates interest from people in NSW, the Northern Territory and Western Australia. I feel it’s the best value-for-money bull sale for a purchaser as there are a lot of bulls to choose from,” Mr Fenech said.

Mr Fenech’s run averaged $12,065 and topped at $27,000 for FBC Duke Manso, a sire bought by Yabulu-based Lance and Karen Pope, Glenborough Brahmans.

“The good part about our results is all our bulls, bar one, went to our repeat buyers,” Mr Fenech said.

“These are people who have been buying my bulls for well over 20 years. Most of them are from Central Queensland and are fairly big bullock producers.”

Mr Fenech said the key to the longevity of Fenech Brahmans’ performance at Brahman Week was ongoing strict selection for the baseline breeding traits of fertility, structural soundness and temperament.

“Also, when we wean our calves at five to six months, we put them out to a paddock where they are not supplementary fed for at least 12 months. We make them do it tough, so they learn to forage for themselves. Our buyers say our bulls go to work and they don’t melt.”

Mr Fenech’s family is strongly involved in the business, sons Chris and Will, along with Will’s wife Tracey, have established their own herds and have bulls set to go under the hammer at the sale.

“My grandchildren Rory (18), Jack (15) and Harry (12) are here with me and have been a great help. I’m very proud of them,” Mr Fenech said.