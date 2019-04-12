Bull semen auction profits go to three relief charities

DONATIONS: Clay Cini of Sisters of the North, Marie Baulch the Queensland CWA vice-president Northern Region, and Kevin and Rhonda Butler of BlazeAid who flew in from Melbourne for the presentation on Wednesday.

DONATIONS: Clay Cini of Sisters of the North, Marie Baulch the Queensland CWA vice-president Northern Region, and Kevin and Rhonda Butler of BlazeAid who flew in from Melbourne for the presentation on Wednesday. JACK EVANS

THREE charities have shared $120,000 of bull semen auction proceeds to assist in flood relief for North Queensland.

The proceeds from a 92-lot semen auction run by the Australian Brahman Breeders' Association and Elders went to Sisters of the North, the Country Women's Association and BlazeAid.

At a presentation on Wednesday, representatives from the three charities expressed their gratitude for the donations.

ABBA president Matthew McCamley said he was glad to be able to deliver the proceeds to three deserving charities.

"We have established charities like CWA and newer charities like Sisters of the North and BlazeAid who have done a tremendous job,” he said.

Sisters of the North's Clay Cini said he was overwhelmed by the support from not just ABBA and Elders but also the wider Australian community.

"There are that many donations coming out of left field in so many different ways,” he said.

"This is a very sizable donation but the intent of what we have found from all over the country has been incredible.”

He said one of the organisation's goals was to not let national attention be directed away from the tragedy in the north through implementing social media campaigns and networks.

"The big push now is to make sure people don't forget what has happened up there, and in reality that is 500,000 head of cattle gone,” MrCini said.

Marie Baulch, vice-president of the Country Women's Association's northern region, also received a wave of donations when the flooding hit.

"When the floods first hit Townsville, I went up there to hand out vouchers, and the phones just rang continuously,” she said.

"We have an application form online, and it is completely anonymous. The aid can cover things like electricity bills, health care and food vouchers.”

BlazeAid, an organisation founded out of the devastation of the Black Saturday bushfires in Victoria, was set up to help farmers rebuild fences after fires to contain their cattle.

The organisation has transformed and expanded, and now offers relief to people affected by any natural disaster in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland.

Founder Kevin Butler described the grim reality of the North Queensland floods but praised the community response.

"The goodwill has been amazing,” he said.

"Queensland always changes things for BlazeAid, three years ago we were up for the drought and now we are here again for the floods.

"The idea was to get here early,” he said.

"I was getting feedback when the rain was not stopping and it was a bloody disaster.

"I got photos of people with Brahmans in the living room of their house, it's just so moving.

"Out of all the disasters we have handled in Australia, this is by far the biggest humanitarian disaster of all, but it has also been the most uplifting.”

BlazeAid gave each of its outposts $100,000, which in turn made up to $3000 available to any flood-affected farmer.

Mr Butler believed BlazeAid relief had been given to between 200 and 400 Queensland farmers.