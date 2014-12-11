Bull shark alert: Predators spotted lurking in Fitzroy River

Bull sharks have again been spotted in the Fitzroy River. It's not the first time: Rockhampton man Andrew Miller caught this bull shark in the Fitzroy River while he was kayaking in 2014.

CROCODILES are known predators in the mighty Fitzroy River, but another creature is lurking in the waterway right now.

Bull sharks have been spotted following freshwater fish after the recent floods.

Rockhampton region councillor Neil Fisher asked families to keep their eyes peeled for the beasts as they toured the Fitzroy River Barrage yesterday morning during a one-in-three-year open day.

It's not the first time bull sharks have been spotted in the Fitzroy, with one fisherman reeling in this beast from a kayak.

With the extra threat lurking in the waters, it's important to remain extra diligent while fishing in the Fitzroy.

While a 400-metre exclusion zone is in place on either side of the Fitzroy River Barrage, it appears local fishers are not heeding the important warning.

Fitzroy River Water manager Jason Plumb said they were on the phone almost weekly to authorities to crack down on people illegally fishing at the site.

Even yesterday, he had spotted a number of people casting a line as thousands of people gathered at the Fitzroy Barrage Open Day.

Mr Plumb said CCTV footage often captured one croc regularly returning to the fish ladder for a snack and to soak in some sun.

Fitzroy River Water manager Jason Plumb and Rockhampton region councillor Neil Fisher take in the view from the top at the Fitzroy Barrage Open Day on Saturday. Amber Hooker

He said the site was also a popular spot for crocs looking to drink up the fresh-water flows.

Last month Rockhampton fisherman Mick Callow spoke out, fed up with those who blatantly ignored the warnings.

He claimed when he told two men it was prohibited to fish in the area, they threatened to throw both him and his phone, which he used to alert the authorities, in the river.

Quick bull shark facts:

Among the most likely sharks to attack humans

They favour shallow coastal waters, similar to humans

Their average lifespan is 16 years

Females typically weigh 130kg and grow to 2.4m

An adult male averages 2.25m and 95kg

Scientific name: carcharhinus leucas

Type: Fish

Diet: Carnivores

Source: Natural Geographic