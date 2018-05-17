BULL-TITFUL: Another service station for CQ

EXCITE-A-BULL: The new Puma service station at Mt Larcom opened to the public yesterday.

EXCITE-A-BULL: The new Puma service station at Mt Larcom opened to the public yesterday. Contributed

A BULL-TITFUL Puma Energy service station has opened at Mt Larcom.

In celebrating its arrival to the community, a metal bull statue had been commissioned, and was made from car parts.

Standing in front of the premises, it will welcome motorists as they enter the brand new service centre, which has generated 20 new jobs.

Puma, Australia's largest independent fuel operator said a social media competition will be held to seek ideas and suggestions from the community for the bull's name.

And a community day on June 2 will feature a live radio broadcast, sausage sizzle, face painting and giveaways. The event will mark the announcement of the bull's name.

The service centre will include high flow diesel, dedicated truck refuelling bays and a 7th Street Cafe.

It will "provide much-needed fuel and convenience services to the Mt Larcom community as well as tourists, truck drivers and locals travelling along the Bruce Highway”, said a Puma spokesperson.

"We know competition provides choice to customers and we are confident this new site will help connect locals to our fuel network in the far north and provide a point of difference to competitors.

"We are proud of our strong network of more than 400 sites and look forward to becoming an important part of the local infrastructure.”

Puma Energy Mt Larcom offers 91, E10, Pumamax 98, Diesel and Pumamax Diesel.

The company has a network of more than 400 sites around Australia.