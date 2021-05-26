A Sydney man has been injured after he was trampled by a bull. Picture: Lucy Cantori / Caboolture News

A man has been injured after he was trampled by a bull in Sydney’s southwest.

Paramedics from three crews responded to the incident along The Northern Rd in Bringelly just before 12.30pm on Wednesday.

The man was then taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition after being treated at the scene.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman told NCA NewsWire the man in his 30s was believed to have received a gash to the head and had pelvic pain, but his injuries were not considered serious.

Ambulance Inspector Phil Sweet said crews initially received reports that the bull was “out of control” and were “relieved” to discover the man was outside the paddock when they arrived.

“Paramedics assessed the man quickly and thankfully he escaped with just minor injuries,“ Mr Sweet said.

“You can be as careful as you like but if you’re working around large animals sometimes unpredicted accidents occur.”

Originally published as Bull tramples man in Sydney