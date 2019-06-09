Menu
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has joined the Bulldogs after quitting the Panthers. Picture: Phil Hillyard
Rugby League

Panthers star DWZ finds shock new NRL home

by Michael Carayannis
9th Jun 2019 12:35 PM
The struggling Canterbury Bulldogs have been given a much needed-boost by beating a host of NRL rivals to sign Kiwi Test captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal Watene-Zelezniak has inked an 18-month deal to join the club and will line-up for the Bulldogs as early as next week.

Wests Tigers, Parramatta and North Queensland all chased Watene-Zelezniak who left the Panthers last Friday but his decision to join the Bulldogs is a massive vote of confidence for the club.

The Tigers pushed hard to reunite Watene-Zelezniak with his Kiwi Test coach Michael Maguire but salary cap restrictions failed to allow that to happen.

 

There were reports Watene-Zelezniak had agreed to terms with the Tigers, but the club failed to move on at least one high profile player to accommodate him.

It is expected Watene-Zelezniak will play fullback for the Bulldogs in their clash against the Roosters next Sunday.

His arrival gives the struggling Bulldogs a huge boost after a tough 2019 campaign. They also landed Melbourne back-rower Joe Stimson recently on a three-year deal from 2020.

Watene-Zelezniak, 23, played 106 top grade games for the Panthers.

