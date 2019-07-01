Bullet 'whistled' past hostage's ear in three-hour ordeal

A HOUSE robbery turned into a three-hour armed hold-up and a bullet "whistling” past a victim's head at a North Rockhampton home on Saturday, police will allege.

Kaz Hubutus Van Den Hoek 47, is accused of entering a Lakes Creek home about 1pm with a shortened firearm approaching a 33-year-old victim known to him.

Detective acting Senior Sergeant Kevin Mawdsley said interaction between the offender and his victim was initially harmless before it turned sour.

For the next three hours, the offender who was known to police, held the 33-year-old victim and two other people hostage inside the home with a shortened .22 caliber rifle .

"We believe he deprived them of his liberty with the offender using the firearms as a weapon to keep the offender inside his house,” Sen-Sgt Mawdsley said.

The victim was allegedly struck with a metal pole before he was shot at and robbed of cash and jewellery.

Sen-Sgt Mawdsley said the victim heard the shot "whistle” past his head.

"We believe there was intention for some injury to be inflicted with the gun,” he said.

Mr Hubutus Van Den Hoek then fled the property and was at large until about 11pm when he was apprehended by police at Norman Gardens.

The Round Hill man's matters were mentioned in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today - no bail application was made and briefs of evidence were ordered.

He was charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning bodily harm, deprivation of liberty, entering a dwelling with intent, possessing dangerous drugs, armed robbery, threats and two counts of unlawful possession of weapons.

The Van Den Hoek matters were adjourned until August 14.