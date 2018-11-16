Bulletin's own Pistol Pete loses mullet to help the Hermanns

Mark West gives Peter Lynch's mullet the chop to raise funds for a sick child

Jann Houley

WITH a helping hand from barber Mark West of Wandal, Morning Bulletin sales rep Peter Lynch was relieved of his famous, fashionable mullet today.

When he heard about Cathedral College student Christian Hermann's story, "Pistol Pete" decided a quick trim would be a quirky way to raise funds.

Christian was paralysed by Guillain-Barre syndrome in May when, 10 minutes into a footy game at Blackwater, he left the field with tingling and numbness in his legs.

It was the second time he had been hit by the devastating nerve condition, which rarely strikes twice.

Pete found out about the family's financial strain the hard way when his then six year old own son was placed in a Brisbane ICU ward for three weeks.

The GoFundMe page "Remove the Mullet" had raised more than $700 before the chop took place at the business community's Long Lunch at the Red Lion Hotel.

The total of Mr Lynch's fundraising efforts will be known once today's whip-around is counted and the online campaign draws to a close.

The young rugby league player, well known among the local sporting community, is making great progress in his recovery, now running again and returning to school.

He hopes to be playing rugby league again in the new season.