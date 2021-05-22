Bullets’ playoff hopes take massive hit

South East Melbourne scorched Brisbane’s playoff hopes and matched their best-ever winning streak with a 95-66 thrashing of the misfiring Bullets at Nissan Arena on Saturday night.

The Phoenix blew Brisbane off the court in the third quarter, outscoring them 26-10 to set up a matchwinning 24-point lead at the last change as Bullets star Nathan Sobey had a rare off-night with just four points.

South East Melbourne’s fourth-straight win raised the Phoenix to a 18-14 record and has almost assured the club of third place on the ladder at the end of the regular season.

The sixth-placed Brisbane has slipped to 14-16 with five of their last six matches against teams above them on the ladder including this Monday’s home game against the league leading Melbourne United.

The Bullets only trailed by eight points at halftime, but it was like a father-son game in the third term as the Phoenix did as they pleased.

The Bullets and Phoenix will meet another two times before the play-offs and South East Melbourne will take great confidence into those match-ups after dominating Brisbane at both ends of the floor.

Just days after being added to the Boomers Olympic squad for Tokyo, Sobey’s streak of 36 games in double figures came to a grinding halt. Anthony Drmic topscored for the lacklustre home side with 20 points.

Yannick Wetzell led the Phoenix with 18 points but Mitch Creek, Keifer Sykes, Reuben Te Rangi and Kyle Adnam all registered double figure points returns. Only Drmic and Lamar Patterson achieved the same feat for Brisbane.

The Phoenix led by 12 on two separate occasions in the first two quarters as Drmic kept Brisbane in the contest with 18 points at the main break while Sobey was strangely subdued, taking no shots in the first quarter and only getting on the scoresheet with three minutes left in the first half.

The Phoenix went to Creek early and he repaid the faith with nine points in the first quarter while Sykes found his range with 10 points in the second term to help the visitors stay in front of the sloppy Bullets who had nine turnovers at halftime.

Sobey’s quiet night

There’s something about the Phoenix when it comes to Nathan Sobey. The recently recalled Boomer had got into double figures in his last 36 games – a career high. But he has never score more than 20 against South East Melbourne in five games. He had no points on the board at quarter-time and just four at halftime. He missed an uncontested lay-up in the third quarter to underline his very rare scoring woes. He finished with just four points.

A homecoming to remember

It was a sweet return to Nissan Arena for Cam Gliddon and Reuben Te Rangi who were back in Brisbane for the first time since leaving the Bullets in the off-season. Te Rangi hit two three-pointers at the start of the match to get the ball rolling for the Phoenix while Gliddon chimed into the early onslaught with a triple of his own. They are heading to the play-offs. Brisbane are staring down the barrel of watching them on TV.

Chilling stat

When the Brisbane brains trust sits down to analyse where things went wrong in 2021, one stat will stand out. Last season, the Bullets were 10-4 at home and only just missed the play-offs. This season, they are 5-7 at Nissan Arena and are in very real danger of missing the finals again. The Bullets could win their remaining six games and still not make the top four. If you can’t defend homecourt, you are not a playoff team.

Originally published as Bullets’ playoff hopes take massive hit