Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gracemere's Ben Milne in action on Saturday.
Gracemere's Ben Milne in action on Saturday. Allan Reinikka ROK011218acricket
Cricket

Bulls and BITS tie in round seven of Cap Challenge

Steph Allen
by
3rd Dec 2018 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: After Wednesday's evacuation due to raging fires across Central Queensland, Gracemere Bulls were struggling to get together and train leading up to round seven of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge on Saturday.

As a result, the team struggled to deliver and barely made any runs in their match against BITS, with their opposition performing much the same.

In the end, both teams drew for 100, the first time Gracemere's Aaron Harmsworth has ever tied in the game.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Harmsworth returned to the paddock on Saturday after six weeks off with a ruptured hamstring and Luke Johnson had stepped into his spot as captain.

"I played in the last minute because a player pulled out,” Harmsworth said.

"I played but I just couldn't run so I was a bit of a passenger.

"We batted first and BITS bowled really well. It was very swing conducive conditions and swinging a mile made light work of our top order.

"We came out and bowled and started well with five for 50 with a bit of a partnership going on and they need nine runs to win with three wickets in hand. We got three run outs.”

Harmsworth said there were occasions where his team could have won and that the game went in "ebbs and flows”.

"Both teams bowled well and to be fair, BITS held their nerves at the end and should've won,” he said.

"But to get three run outs in the last three wickets is very unusual.”

Kade Horan and Ben Milne were stand-outs with three wickets each, and Harmsworth earned a top scored with 28.

"We've had a few good seasons now and we're in a pretty good spot but in saying that, it was not our best performance on the weekend,” Harmsworth said.

"Our batters have a lot of work to do.

"We usually have a good track record against BITS, and full credit to them, they bowled well and have a few young fellas there who hopefully just continue to improve.”

Harmsworth commended BITS' Nathan Cobb on his bowling in Saturday's match.

Next week in round eight, Frenchville will play The Glen in Rockhampton Cricket Grounds' Oval Three, BITS are on a BYE and Rockhampton Brothers will play Gracemere at Oval Two.

bits cricket club cricket frenchville sports club capricorn challenge gracemere bulls
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    • 3rd Dec 2018 7:32 AM
    Rocky teen in coma after 'simple bike accident'

    premium_icon Rocky teen in coma after 'simple bike accident'

    News The 19-year-old has been in an induced coma for 6 days

    Rocky workers rush to grab Adani jobs

    premium_icon Rocky workers rush to grab Adani jobs

    Careers Hundreds of applications over weekend after construction green light

    Thunderstorms, showers to bring relief from heat

    Thunderstorms, showers to bring relief from heat

    News Hot conditions ahead of change lead to very high fire dangers today

    Local Partners