Bulls and BITS tie in round seven of Cap Challenge

CRICKET: After Wednesday's evacuation due to raging fires across Central Queensland, Gracemere Bulls were struggling to get together and train leading up to round seven of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge on Saturday.

As a result, the team struggled to deliver and barely made any runs in their match against BITS, with their opposition performing much the same.

In the end, both teams drew for 100, the first time Gracemere's Aaron Harmsworth has ever tied in the game.

Harmsworth returned to the paddock on Saturday after six weeks off with a ruptured hamstring and Luke Johnson had stepped into his spot as captain.

"I played in the last minute because a player pulled out,” Harmsworth said.

"I played but I just couldn't run so I was a bit of a passenger.

"We batted first and BITS bowled really well. It was very swing conducive conditions and swinging a mile made light work of our top order.

"We came out and bowled and started well with five for 50 with a bit of a partnership going on and they need nine runs to win with three wickets in hand. We got three run outs.”

Harmsworth said there were occasions where his team could have won and that the game went in "ebbs and flows”.

"Both teams bowled well and to be fair, BITS held their nerves at the end and should've won,” he said.

"But to get three run outs in the last three wickets is very unusual.”

Kade Horan and Ben Milne were stand-outs with three wickets each, and Harmsworth earned a top scored with 28.

"We've had a few good seasons now and we're in a pretty good spot but in saying that, it was not our best performance on the weekend,” Harmsworth said.

"Our batters have a lot of work to do.

"We usually have a good track record against BITS, and full credit to them, they bowled well and have a few young fellas there who hopefully just continue to improve.”

Harmsworth commended BITS' Nathan Cobb on his bowling in Saturday's match.

Next week in round eight, Frenchville will play The Glen in Rockhampton Cricket Grounds' Oval Three, BITS are on a BYE and Rockhampton Brothers will play Gracemere at Oval Two.