Bulls, barrels and bikes at Theodore Xtreme

ENTERTAINMENT OVERLOAD: Theodore's Bulls 'N" Barrels Bonanza has something to make everyone's jaws drop.

RODEO: The FMX Bikes will bring some added horsepower to the Theodore Xtreme 1 Servo’s Bulls and Barrels Bonanza again this year.

The freestyle motorbikes bring another dimension to the popular rodeo, which is now in its third year.

There is more than $10,000 in prize money for the nine rodeo events, with $4000 for the AgNVet Open Bull Ride and $2000 for the Callide Manufacturing Company Ladies Barrel Race.

The rodeo raises funds for the not-for-profit Theodore Early Childhood Centre to help with staffing costs and ongoing maintenance.

Event organiser and TECCA president Jess Weimar said the stage was set for another big night at the Theodore Showgrounds on Saturday, October 19.

“It’s a great family night out and it’s all for a great cause,” she said.

“Supporting our kindy and daycare centre is essential to give our kids the best start to education that we can.

“Each year we try to bring in something new, and this year we have a huge multi-draw raffle.”

Weimar said the rodeo, which was run by Brian Duggan from Roundabout Rodeos, always attracted some of the leading cowboys and cowgirls who were keen for a slice of the healthy prize purse on offer.

She said the Celebrity Steer Ride was always a hit with the crowd, and there was a calcutta for the local celebrities involved.

There was also free children’s entertainment, including rides and face painting, and market stalls.

Gates open at 4pm. Entry is $15 for adults, $10 for children aged five to 16, and children under-5 are free.