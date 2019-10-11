Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ENTERTAINMENT OVERLOAD: Theodore's Bulls 'N
ENTERTAINMENT OVERLOAD: Theodore's Bulls 'N" Barrels Bonanza has something to make everyone's jaws drop.
Sport

Bulls, barrels and bikes at Theodore Xtreme

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
11th Oct 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RODEO: The FMX Bikes will bring some added horsepower to the Theodore Xtreme 1 Servo’s Bulls and Barrels Bonanza again this year.

The freestyle motorbikes bring another dimension to the popular rodeo, which is now in its third year.

There is more than $10,000 in prize money for the nine rodeo events, with $4000 for the AgNVet Open Bull Ride and $2000 for the Callide Manufacturing Company Ladies Barrel Race.

The rodeo raises funds for the not-for-profit Theodore Early Childhood Centre to help with staffing costs and ongoing maintenance.

Event organiser and TECCA president Jess Weimar said the stage was set for another big night at the Theodore Showgrounds on Saturday, October 19.

“It’s a great family night out and it’s all for a great cause,” she said.

“Supporting our kindy and daycare centre is essential to give our kids the best start to education that we can.

“Each year we try to bring in something new, and this year we have a huge multi-draw raffle.”

Weimar said the rodeo, which was run by Brian Duggan from Roundabout Rodeos, always attracted some of the leading cowboys and cowgirls who were keen for a slice of the healthy prize purse on offer.

She said the Celebrity Steer Ride was always a hit with the crowd, and there was a calcutta for the local celebrities involved.

There was also free children’s entertainment, including rides and face painting, and market stalls.

Gates open at 4pm. Entry is $15 for adults, $10 for children aged five to 16, and children under-5 are free.

agnvet open bull ride callide manufacturing company ladies barrel race celebrity steer ride dan joyce finley hewitt fmx bikes john horton nev shoecraft roundabout rodeos theodore early childhood centre theodore xtrema 1 servo's bull and barrels bonanza tmbcommunity tmbhorses tmbnews tmbrodeo tmbrural tmbsport tmbwhatson todd carney
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Pauline backs exclusive company only for northerners

    premium_icon Pauline backs exclusive company only for northerners

    News You have to live in Bundaberg or above to reap the benefits of this deal

    New housing rolling out around Queensland

    premium_icon New housing rolling out around Queensland

    News New housing promises to help address Rocky’s homeless issue.

    Central Queensland families cry out for change

    premium_icon Central Queensland families cry out for change

    News 80 concerned locals were at the Family Law Inquiry info session

    Cruz gets a new lease on life

    premium_icon Cruz gets a new lease on life

    News SOCIAL media users rallied last week, with around $300 donated for five-month-old...