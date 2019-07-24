Menu
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service transported an 84-year-old woman from a Duaringa property today after an altercation between two bulls led to her being knocked over in the cattle yards.
Bulls fight in CQ cattle yard leads to elderly woman injured

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
24th Jul 2019 4:23 PM
A WOMAN is suffering serious injuries after she was run at by a bull in Central Queensland.

Paramedics were called to an 84-year-old female patient after she was attacked by a bull in Duaringa, west of Rockhampton, about midday today.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was tasked to retrieve the patient.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service transported an 84-year-old woman from a Duaringa property today after an altercation between two bulls led to her being knocked over in the cattle yards.

The service advised the incident happened just after 12pm this afternoon on a property 96 kilometres south west of Rockhampton after an altercation between two bulls in cattle yards led one of them knocking the woman over and subsequently treading on her leg and foot.

The woman sustained a suspected broken leg and other minor injuries due to the incident.

Rockhampton Hospital has confirmed the woman is currently in a stable condition.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service transported an 84-year-old woman from a Duaringa property today after an altercation between two bulls led to her being knocked over in the cattle yards.
