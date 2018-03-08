Bulls kick off AFL season with youthful lineup

AFL: The Glenmore Bulls have hit the ground running in 2018's pre-season, largely due to the exciting rebuild the club is working towards under head coach Nick Payne.

With the Bulls finishing outside the top four in 2017, some big changes have occurred around the club during the off-season.

Payne has spoken out about the performance of his team members and is thrilled about how his squad is shaping up.

"The vibe around the club is fantastic and all the boys have been training the house down and numbers to training is really positive,” Payne said.

There has been quite a lot of squad roll-over with the Bulls recruiting heavily over the break, with Payne bringing back 2014 Premiership players such as Aaron Russell, Matt Cameron Dylan and Clay Hooper and Toby Payne.

The experience behind all these former AFL Capricornia reps may just be enough to hold the club in good stead.

Payne has expressed his desire in developing the mixture of youth coming through the club.

"The young fellas have so much experience around them to learn from and we are hoping guys like Sam Hooper and Josh Ketchup can take the next step and push an A Grade spot every week,” Payne said.

The team will travel to Mackay on March 17 for their annual pre-season match up with the Mackay Saints, in the hope of getting the wheels in motion heading towards round one of the AFC Capricornia season in five weeks' time.

"We are looking to play a lot of our young guys and get some match fitness into them against a great quality opponent who were in the finals last season in Mackay's comp,” Payne said.

Glenmore are looking forward to the chance of proving themselves against defending champions, the Yeppoon Swans, at Swan Park.

"The chance to test ourselves against clearly the best side in the competition is one that great to have first up to shoe us where we are at,” Payne said.