Bulls-maid takes out champion bull after two runner-ups

Nic Job with the Supreme Champion Male Royalla Ventura at Beef Australia.

Twice a bridesmaid and finally a bride, 34-month old bull Royalla Ventura has taken out the highest title in the beef industry, with the Supreme Champion Male at Beef Australia 2021 on Thursday.

Hailing from Yeoval in Central Western New South Wales, the Shorthorn bull had previously finished runner-up a handful of times.

Owner Nic Job said he was absolutely stoked with the win and it hadn’t really sunk in yet.

“It’s great to finally get here, we’ve come second two or three times and to finally win is great,” he said.

“It’s (the Interbreeds Championships at Beef Australia) the pre-eminent competition in Australia.

“To win champion bull of Beef is what every stud cattle breeder is trying to do.”

While he may have taken home the big gong, Royalla Ventura doesn’t know any different.

“We still had to get up and feed and water and look after them this morning,” Mr Job said.

“He doesn’t realise what he has done, he’s still gotta be fed.”

The 1152 kilo bull was at the Sydney Royal Easter Show a month ago and has put on 75 kilos just in the month of April.

When asked what made him the champion, Mr Job said he stood out and had beautiful structure.

“You can see the way he stands, he’s got that arrogant look that says ‘look at me, I am better than you’, he makes everyone look at him,” he said.

“That combined with a tremendous amount of muscle and a lot of softness.

“After all we are in the beef industry and we’re about producing high quality steak, I believe the best steak you can eat is a Shorthorn.”

With no big plans for the immediate future, it’s back to the paddock for Royalla Ventura.

“What he is designed to do and go back to work,” Mr Job said.

Moongool Radical 256 won Supreme Champion Female. Ivan, Chloe, Tori and Helen Price.

Other top prizes at the Interbreeds Championships included the Supreme Champion Exhibitors Group, which was awarded to Nobbs Cattle Co for their Brahman bull, heifer and bull calf.

Moongool Radical 26, a Charolais cow, took out the Supreme Champion Female.