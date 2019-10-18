Bulls ‘n’ Barrels: ‘Fantastic night with some full-on action’

EYES ON THE PRIZE: Keeley Sibson will saddle up in the rookie and junior barrel races at the Tough Enough to Wear Pink event at the Great Western tonight. Picture: FILE.

RODEO: Entries are up for the Rockhampton Girls Grammar School Bulls ‘n’ Barrels – Tough Enough to Wear Pink.

A total of 122 nominations have been received for the annual event at the Great Western Hotel on Saturday night, which raises awareness of breast cancer.

The region’s best cowboys and cowgirls will compete for a share of more than $9000 in prizemoney across 12 events.

There is $4000 for the open bull ride and $2000 for the open barrel race, with buckles awarded in all events.

Event organiser Noeleen Yates was thrilled with this year’s nominations.

“Entries are up, normally we have just over the 100 mark,” Yates said

“We also have 12 events in total where normally we would have only eight.

“Spectators can expect a fantastic night with some full-on action.

“We’ve sold out for the past two years so we’re hoping for another sell-out crowd on Saturday night.

“It’s a good entertaining night that’s for a good cause.”

Nash Mellers and Keeley Sibson will compete in Saturday night's Rockhampton Girls Grammar School Bulls 'n' Barrels - Tough Enough to Wear Pink.

RGGS student Keeley Sibson will compete in the rookie and junior barrel races.

“There’s a lot of competition but hopefully I can take a win,” Sibson said.

“Hopefully I’ll take the buckles in the two events I’m competing in.”

Sibson will also have her sights set on reclaiming the Jenny Leyden Buckle, which she won in 2017.

The buckle is awarded to the fastest RGGS rider in the junior barrel race and was won by her twin sister Payten last year.

Rising star Nash Mellers is gunning for glory in the under-13 junior steer ride.

He’s tasted plenty of success in the Great Western arena and is hoping for more on Saturday.

But he knows there will be some strong contenders for the buckle, including his good mate Jake Carige.

“Jake is one of the rankest cowboys going at the moment,” he said.

“He’s riding hot so he’s the one to chase down.”

Mellers said he loved the atmosphere at the Bulls ‘n’ Barrels event.

“The last two years of the Tough Enough to Wear Pink the crowd has been selling out so it’s been pretty awesome.

“You make a good bull ride and the whole crowd screams so it’s pretty cool.”

Gates open at 5pm, with events starting at 6pm.

Tickets are $50 for a family, $20 for adults, $10 for high school students and seniors and $5 for primary school students.