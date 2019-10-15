Bulls ‘n’ Barrels’ Tough Enough to Wear Pink kicks off

Tom Smith. Junior barrel race. Rockhampton Girls Grammar School Tough Enough to Wear Pink Bulls & Barrels in 2014.

ROCKHAMPTON Girls Grammar is urging locals to show their support for breast cancer awareness and fundraising by donning their best pink outfit and heading to this weekend’s Bulls ‘n’ Barrels event at the Great Western Hotel.

The event will kick off at 5pm on October 19, and wrap up at 11pm.

There are a number of events and prizes: the Open Bull ($4000 prize money), Rookie Bull ($1000), U19 Bull Riding ($500), U15 Junior Bull ($300), U13 Senior Riding ($200), U11 Junior Riding ($100), U8 Calf Riding ($100), Open Barrel ($2000), Rookie Barrel ($600), Juvenile Barrel U16 ($300), Junior Barrel U13 ($200) and Pee Wee Barrel U11 ($100). On top of prize money, buckles will also be awarded.

Nominations are currently open thorugh the Great Western Bull Riding Association, with entries closing the week before the event.

To nominate, text 0429 849 813.

Prices: $50 family pass, $20 adults, $10 high school students and seniors and $5 primary school students.