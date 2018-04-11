Bulls roaming the aisles of Stockland Rockhampton

YOU may have noticed some bulls hanging around the aisles of Stockland Rockhampton stores.

Earlier this week, Stockland Rockhampton opened their Beef Australia Window Display competition ahead of Beef Australia 2018 next month.

A number of retailers have dressed up their windows or mannequins to promote the event.

The competition will close on April 23 and winners will be announced on May 3.

The Stockland Rockhampton window competition has three award categories including most creative, people's choice and best beef theme.

The community will be able to vote for their favourites through the Stockland Rockhampton Facebook page, as well as on Beef Australia's Facebook page.

"Beef Australia 2018 is such an important event here in Rockhampton and it is great to see the whole community get involved and show their support,” Centre Manager Diana Mitchell said.

"Our retailers are already getting into the spirit of things by entering the Beef Australia window display competition.”

Stockland Rockhampton also have a number of activities and events at the centre and the showgrounds throughout the event including fashion parades on Monday to Friday showcasing all the must have items from their retailers.

A free shuttle bus will also be running Monday to Saturday from the showgrounds every 45 minutes.

For those using the shuttle bus, there will also be 200 goody bags handed out each day which will include discounts and sample packs from the retailers.