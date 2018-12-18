Bulls take title after 'super' finish to T20 grand final

THRILLING FINAL: The victorious Red Lion Bulls (back row, from left) Aaron Harmsworth, Steven Munchow, Josh Hamilton, Phil Barber, Bryce Heal, Todd Harmsworth and (front, from left) Kade Horan, Justin Peacock, Luke Johnstone, Kris McDonald and Trent Acutt celebrate their grand final win.

THRILLING FINAL: The victorious Red Lion Bulls (back row, from left) Aaron Harmsworth, Steven Munchow, Josh Hamilton, Phil Barber, Bryce Heal, Todd Harmsworth and (front, from left) Kade Horan, Justin Peacock, Luke Johnstone, Kris McDonald and Trent Acutt celebrate their grand final win. CONTRIBUTED

CRICKET: The grand final of the Frenchville Sports Club Premier Division T20 competition was decided in a "super over”.

The crucial over was needed after Frenchville and the Red Lion Bulls both scored 100 runs from their allotted 20 overs on Friday night.

Frenchville batted first and the Bulls' Aaron Harmsworth said some tight bowling from his teammates restricted their rivals to 100.

"We were pretty confident we could get the runs,” he said.

"We started well - we were about 2-60 and travelling along really well with plenty of overs to get the runs.

"But some good bowling from Frenchville got them back into the game.

"We needed two runs off the last two balls but Todd (Harmsworth) didn't manage to get them away.”

That meant a super over was needed to break the deadlock.

Each team had to nominate three batsmen and one bowler.

Todd Harmsworth and Stephen Munchow opened the batting for the Bulls and racked up 15 runs from their six balls.

Paceman Kade Horan then had the bowling duties, executing perfectly against Frenchville's Brent Hartley and Leighton Milburn.

Aaron Harmsworth said Horan "bowled superbly”, helping deliver the Bulls a nine-run victory.

Harmsworth top-scored with a valuable 35, run out after a direct hit from Frenchville's Callum McMahon.

"It was nice to come away with the win, and every player across the park did their job,” Harmsworth said.

"It was a really entertaining game played in the right spirit and it was a good experience for all the blokes.”