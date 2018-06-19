Bulls women continue their mid-year charge

HARD TO STOP: Zeckeisha Oakley was one of Brothers' best against the unbeaten Panthers.

AFL: In the AFLC Frenchville Sports Club Women's Premiership matches this weekend the Glenmore Bulls continued their mid-year resurgence.

Over the past three weeks the Bulls have played two matches decided by a goal or less and this week they were relieved to be on the winning side of the ledger.

Their match against second-placed Saints was tipped to be a tight battle and both sides didn't disappoint, with the Bulls finishing the match one goal ahead of their opponents.

Emily Richardson has been a great acquisition for the Bulls this year and was again great for the Bulls around the ground.

Donna Davis's good form continued and she was named among the best for the Bulls again, as was Maddison Barnicoat who finished the game with two goals.

BITS also had their fair share of good players including youngster Sophie Ure who continued to gather possessions around the ground and added another two goals to her tally for the season.

This was an important win for the Bulls as it moved them to within four points of the Saints.

At Rockhampton Cricket Ground it was one of those matches where the scoreboard didn't necessarily reflect the quality and competitiveness of the match, but take nothing away from a polished Panthers outfit that kept their unbeaten record intact.

Most of the game the ball was in contest between half-forward and half-back, but it was the Panthers that had more class in the end and were able to capitalise on their opportunities.

For the Kangaroos, Katelyn Lynch was again fantastic across half-back, with her ability to read the play and attack on the footy constantly keeping her in the game.

Zeckiesha Oakley was also good for the visitors as she continued to rack up her tackle count for the entire match.

For the home team Jodie Kraatz was influential across half-back, being involved in many intercept plays and setting up forward movement for the Panthers.

Laura Jonassen made her presence felt at many contests around the ground and Chontay Hockley provided plenty of run for the home team across half-back, the wing and into the forward line.

It was a much-improved effort by the Kangaroos on their last meeting but in the end in was a case of one team having the firepower up front and that was the difference as Panthers registered a six-goal win.

Finals, whilst not out of the question, will be a tough ask for the Swans after they narrowly went down the Muddies in Gladstone.

For the Muddies it was reward for effort as they registered their first win of the year mainly due to their accuracy in front of goal.

Swans had more scoring opportunities than their opponents but were unable to convert them into goals and the home team scored a seven-point victory.

Despite a final-quarter surge by the Swans where they had six scoring shots to none, they couldn't convert any of those opportunities into goals and this was ultimately the difference as they narrowly missed out on a much-needed win away from home.