Bulls wrap up minor premiership with big win over Brothers

Cap Coast Parkana opener Josh Sinnamon scored an unbeaten 56 in his team's win over Frenchville.

CRICKET: Gracemere wrapped up the minor premiership in the Frenchville Sports Club A-grade premiership with a double bonus point win over Rockhampton Brothers on Saturday.

The Bulls will face off in the three-game grand final series against arch-rivals Frenchville, who suffered a one-run loss to Cap Coast Parkana in its last game of the regular season.

Chasing a total of 145, Frenchville was dismissed for 144 in the 33rd over.

Frenchville player Lachlan Hartley in the cricket game against Capricorn Coast.

Cap Coast bowler Scott O'Brien starred in the victory, bagging Frenchville's top six batsmen to finish with the impressive figures of 6-28 from his eight-over spell.

It was the bowlers who were also dominant in Gracemere's win, with one of them actually leading the way with the bat.

Coming in well down the order, Ben Milne top-scored with a well-constructed 63.

His innings helped Gracemere to a respectable total of 199 after they struggled early.

The Cap Challenge champions lost four wickets pretty cheaply before Todd Harmsworth and skipper Justin Peacock came together to steady the ship, getting the team to 4-100 at the first drinks break.

Peacock was dismissed for 17 and Harmsworth went on to score 48 with support from the lower order.

Gracemere's bowling attack was on song again, tearing through the Brothers line-up to have them all out for 76.

"Our bowling was excellent again,” Peacock said.

Gracemere skipper and spinner Justin Peacock continued his good form with the ball.

"They've been doing the same job all year, bowling good line and length just outside off, and just being patient.”

Spinner Thomas Shackleton finished with four, while Peacock's own great form continued.

He took three to add to his six-wicket haul against Cap Coast last week.

Peacock said it was great effort from the team to claim the minor premiership, and the players were excited for the grand final showdown.

"It's going to be tough and we need to be switched on.

"We just need to come in with the same attitude that we have all year, be positive and bring a lot of energy.

”We've been here plenty of times and know what's expected of us.”

The finals series will be played March 17, 24 and 25.