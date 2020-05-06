Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Bullsh*t!?’: Gold Coast man wins top lotto prize

by Emily Halloran
6th May 2020 9:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A GOLD Coast man is $100,000 richer after he won first prize in a lotto draw yesterday.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, was too overwhelmed to decide what he would do with the money after winning 1st Prize in yesterday's Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.

"Bullsh*t! I won $100,000? Oh my god. I am in complete shock," he said.

"I will celebrate once the money is in my account. I will take my friends out for some dinner and drinks when we can. What a great day that will be.

MORE TOP NEWS

New respiratory clinic opens on the Gold Coast

Tate, trader, MP: 'Firework fizzer'

Man captures Coast UFO sighting on camera

 

"I will do something good with it. I will help my family and do something nice for myself. But I am not sure what that will be just yet. It just doesn't feel real."

The man purchased his winning entry of 5 random numbers online at thelott.com - Australia's official lotteries.

The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $2.68 million for draw 1484 while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot is now $5.57 million for draw 10374.

Originally published as 'Bullsh*t!?': Coast man wins top lotto prize

More Stories

Show More
gold coast lotto

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Detention for teen with over 100 charges

        premium_icon Detention for teen with over 100 charges

        News A JUVENILE who was sentenced for 100 charges including an attempted armed robbery had spent time in detention before for an attempted armed robbery.

        One Nation reveals challenger for the seat of Rockhampton

        premium_icon One Nation reveals challenger for the seat of Rockhampton

        News After finishing second in the last election, One Nation have high hopes for...

        NAIF LOAN: 200 jobs on the cards in major CQ beef project

        premium_icon NAIF LOAN: 200 jobs on the cards in major CQ beef project

        Business Pen hits paper on a project which promises to inject over 200 jobs into the region.

        • 6th May 2020 8:39 AM
        MP takes medical leave

        premium_icon MP takes medical leave

        News Health concerns have sidelined the member for Capricornia as she recovers