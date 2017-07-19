25°
News

'Bully' makes 86-year-old coast man's life a living nightmare

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 19th Jul 2017 4:00 PM
AT WIT'S END: Alan Waugh is having problems with a housing commission neighbour.
AT WIT'S END: Alan Waugh is having problems with a housing commission neighbour. Chris Ison ROK170717chousing1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ALAN Waugh is 86-years-old so you would think the days of falling victim to school yard bullying tactics would be a thing of the past for him.

But it's not.

The Emu Park man, along with his neighbours, is sick of the actions of a resident who the group claims is making their housing commission a living nightmare.

The community , is made up of 10 elderly residents, four of whom are in their eighties.

And according to Alan, nine of them get along splendidly except for one fellow in his late fifties/early sixties.

The harassment started, Alan says, before he moved in, which was four years ago now, and has continued ever since.

But no matter how many times all of the residents approach the Department of Housing and Public Works, Alan says nothing is done.

"He (the resident) does little things to upset everyone," Alan said.

"It started with nasty letters in everyone's letterboxes, followed by him leaving stones in the letterbox. He even scatters small stones across each of our lawns so when you mow the rocks kick up.

"I'm surprised they haven't bounced up and broken a window."

Alan claimed the man began to annoy residents in more creative ways, by painting over their garden bed edging, which they had recently painted themselves.

"I painted mine a nice beige yellow colour and he came and painted it red, white and blue," Alan said.

one of the letters Alan Waugh received from his neighbour
one of the letters Alan Waugh received from his neighbour

"Then we caught him walking through people's backyards late at night, two women in the complex were scared of him. He was even taking hose fittings from community hoses or snapping them off so we couldn't use them."

Alan said the final straw was when the man kept lighting fires for nights on end in his own backyard.

"One night at 12 in the morning he put an aerosol tin in there and it gave and almighty bang. It gave us all a fright," he said.

Alan and the other eight residents are at their wit's ends.

They have tried contacting the housing department to have him moved but Alan says it's "useless".

Several residents have filed reports with the department, stating their concerns but still no luck was had.

"It's gotten to the point where I even went to my doctor for help."

Alan had his doctor write him a referral, explaining to the housing department how the stress caused by the neighbour was all too much.

"They weren't going to move him so I asked if I could move units, down to one that became free after one of the ladies sadly passed away," Alan said.

"But they turned me down and wouldn't let me move despite how well I take care of my unit and the surrounding gardens."

Alan says he and the residents just want something done.

A spokesperson from the Department of Housing and Public Works said while the department could not disclose specifics, housing department officers had responded to the complaints made at the Emu Park property and continued to work with the tenants.

"The department expects all public housing tenants to be good neighbours and respect the rights of others - tenants, neighbours and the communities in which they live - because everyone has the right to live in peace and feel secure in their own homes," the spokesperson said.

"The department understands the impact poor behaviour can have on neighbourhoods, and works with all parties to resolve these sorts of issues."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  department of housing and public works elderly abuse emu park hpw

Tributes flow for young CQ man after Bruce Hwy tragedy

Tributes flow for young CQ man after Bruce Hwy tragedy

Friends share memories of Sam Dunn, who lost his life in a car crash near Ogmore on Sunday

Accused Rocky murderer: 'I couldn't take it anymore... I snapped'

Emergency services crews at the scene of a multiple stabbing in Alma St, Rockhampton

Gerofalo tells court he was 'scared every night' in homeless hostel

Details revealed of massive new roundabout for Rocky

An aerial view of Yeppen roundabout.

$121m Rockhampton Bruce Hwy project moves forward

CQ's luckiest man: $4.8M phone call changes life

Money generic.

CQ family man laughing all the way to the bank

Local Partners

New $2M Rocky kindy the perfect solution for working parents

It's one of few full time facilities in the region, with hours from 7am to 5.30pm.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Levee funding frustration as progress stalls

LEVEE DEBATE: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow are still struggling to find a way forward with the South Rockhampton flood levee.

Project doesn't look like it will happen any time soon.

Comedy duo guarantees belly laughs at Rockhampton gig

COMIC GENIUS: Ellen Briggs and Mandy Nolan will perform Women Like Us at the Rockhampton Leagues Club on Friday, July 21.

A show for every woman, and anyone who's got a woman in their life.

Local talents bring story of Cyclone Marcia to the stage

MONSOON COMING: Travis Hock, part of the team behind Monsoon a musical about Cyclone Marcia.

"It's a story that needs to be told.”

Dream come true for young dancer in Queensland Ballet debut

DREAMS COME TRUE: Kristy Larkin was one of six local performers chosen to join the Queensland Ballet's Rockhampton performance of La Fille Mal Gardée.

She is one of six who will perform with Queensland Ballet

Orange is the new black for girl power

STEP aside men, the women are taking over the world – and your TV screens.

MOVIE REVIEW: Dunkirk is a true epic

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Tom Hardy in a scene from the movie Dunkirk. Supplied by Warner Bros.

CHRISTOPHER Nolan puts you in the shoes of soldiers.

The one thing winning Ninja Warriors have in common

Michael Nass appears on Ninja Warrior. He is from Toowoomba.

Thee's one thing that unites all of Australia's Ninja Warriors

MOVIE REVIEW: Paris Can Wait

Diane Lane in a scene from the movie Paris Can Wait.

Diane Lane shines but the overindulgance leaves a bad taste.

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

Police sniffer dogs will be on the ground at Splendour In The Grass this year.

Counter terrorism measures in place at this year's festival

Namaste: Farewell for Bundy boy with big smile

Bundaberg-born Chris Chamberlin was remembered as a lover of all things pop culture.

"He never said anything bad about anyone ... except Donald Trump”

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

There are two different ways of solving these equations, apparently one in 1,000 people can you find them both.

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question?

Fantastic Renovated Home - Priced To Sell - Only $249,000

86 Sharples Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $249,000

All the work has been done at this amazing Highset Chamferboard Home with a perfect corner location, located very close to Northside Plaza and Stockland Shopping...

Park Avenue Delight!

10 Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This renovated 3 bedroom home offers its new owners the rewards of a tidy make-over that showcases open plan living, a fresh contemporary kitchen and comes...

Fantastic 2 Storey Brick Home In Frenchville - Only $349,000

374 Lilley Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Be Quick and Snap up this big, beautifully presented, 2 storey brick family home, in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville. You will love this wonderful...

Homely 3 bedroom, in a Prime Range Location!

31 Glencoe Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This one is surely going to be on your must inspect list! Glencoe Street is certainly a sought after street on The Range and centrally located to The Mater and...

Modern Lowset Brick Home In A Quiet Cul-De-Sac!

4 Brooks Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $425,000

This neat and tidy package offers you a lovely modern low set brick home. If you are looking property for a quiet location and a house that ticks all the boxes...

Sensational Refurbished Gable Style Home PLUS Shed On 890m2 In Wandal Heights - $449,000

2 Livermore Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 4 $449,000

What a stunning Refurbished 2 storey Gable Style Home - bedrooms upstairs and living downstairs - located in a Prime Location in Wandal Heights on 890m2- in...

Snap Up This Superior, Lowset Brick Family Home Now - $319,000

7 Kawana Close, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $319,000

This superior lowset brick and tile family home is absolutely brilliant in design and layout, fabulous in presentation and fantastic in its spaciousness. You will...

Immaculate High Set Family Home!

10 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $309,000

This beautifully presented home is a stand out above the rest. Be amazed with the delightful finishes throughout which compliments this home stunningly, Features...

Fantastic First Home or Investment!

10 Laver Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This gorgeous weatherboard home is priced to sell with a recently painted exterior, new roof and gutters plus a modern kitchen and bathroom. There is a new deck...

Granny Flat, Huge Property at Glenlee on 2 acres approx.

41 Swadling Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 6 3 6 $649,000

Wow Wow Wow this 6 bedroom plus office home is massive and will suit the larger family looking for room for everyone to spread out. Will also suit the family...

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living