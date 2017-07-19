'Bully' makes 86-year-old coast man's life a living nightmare

AT WIT'S END: Alan Waugh is having problems with a housing commission neighbour.

ALAN Waugh is 86-years-old so you would think the days of falling victim to school yard bullying tactics would be a thing of the past for him.

But it's not.

The Emu Park man, along with his neighbours, is sick of the actions of a resident who the group claims is making their housing commission a living nightmare.

The community , is made up of 10 elderly residents, four of whom are in their eighties.

And according to Alan, nine of them get along splendidly except for one fellow in his late fifties/early sixties.

The harassment started, Alan says, before he moved in, which was four years ago now, and has continued ever since.

But no matter how many times all of the residents approach the Department of Housing and Public Works, Alan says nothing is done.

"He (the resident) does little things to upset everyone," Alan said.

"It started with nasty letters in everyone's letterboxes, followed by him leaving stones in the letterbox. He even scatters small stones across each of our lawns so when you mow the rocks kick up.

"I'm surprised they haven't bounced up and broken a window."

Alan claimed the man began to annoy residents in more creative ways, by painting over their garden bed edging, which they had recently painted themselves.

"I painted mine a nice beige yellow colour and he came and painted it red, white and blue," Alan said.

one of the letters Alan Waugh received from his neighbour

"Then we caught him walking through people's backyards late at night, two women in the complex were scared of him. He was even taking hose fittings from community hoses or snapping them off so we couldn't use them."

Alan said the final straw was when the man kept lighting fires for nights on end in his own backyard.

"One night at 12 in the morning he put an aerosol tin in there and it gave and almighty bang. It gave us all a fright," he said.

Alan and the other eight residents are at their wit's ends.

They have tried contacting the housing department to have him moved but Alan says it's "useless".

Several residents have filed reports with the department, stating their concerns but still no luck was had.

"It's gotten to the point where I even went to my doctor for help."

Alan had his doctor write him a referral, explaining to the housing department how the stress caused by the neighbour was all too much.

"They weren't going to move him so I asked if I could move units, down to one that became free after one of the ladies sadly passed away," Alan said.

"But they turned me down and wouldn't let me move despite how well I take care of my unit and the surrounding gardens."

Alan says he and the residents just want something done.

A spokesperson from the Department of Housing and Public Works said while the department could not disclose specifics, housing department officers had responded to the complaints made at the Emu Park property and continued to work with the tenants.

"The department expects all public housing tenants to be good neighbours and respect the rights of others - tenants, neighbours and the communities in which they live - because everyone has the right to live in peace and feel secure in their own homes," the spokesperson said.

"The department understands the impact poor behaviour can have on neighbourhoods, and works with all parties to resolve these sorts of issues."