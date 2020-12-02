Menu
TMB photographer Jann Houley's favourite photo galleries from the past 12 months
Local Faces

Bully snapper’s fave galleries from the past 12 months

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
2nd Dec 2020 3:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

My love of photography began, of all places, in the Mackay court house back in the 70s and 80s.

Daughter of the local sergeant and police prosecutor, I spent a lot of time at Dad’s work.

Back in those pre-digital days, many police had to hone their darkroom skills in order to produce forensic photos and mug shots.

It took too long to send the negatives to Brisbane and it wasn’t appropriate to have crime scene photos processed down at the local chemist.

Whenever I got bored, Dad would spool off a dozen black and white negatives and send me out on the streets of Mackay with a Pentax K1000.

He would then school me in the rigours of darkroom technique.

In later years, I took that camera around the world with me for the best part of seven years, taking photos in more than 25 countries.

I didn’t make the switch to digital until I returned to Australia in 2005.

Now I take photos of CQ locals and visitors for The Morning Bulletin. Here are my favourite galleries from the past 12 months. I hope you enjoy them.

Christmas Holidays in Rockhampton

Rockhampton Christmas Parade 2019
Rockhampton Christmas Parade 2019

It was hot, it was loud and it was heaps of fun. The 25th annual Cancer Council Stockland Rockhampton Christmas Parade made its way along Musgrave Street to the cheers of CQ’s kiddies.

Photos
View Gallery

Mikaela, Wayne and Helen Magnussen; Cleia, Almir, Isabela and Priscilla Santana; and Nicholas Magnussen at the Cathedral of Praise on Christmas morning
Mikaela, Wayne and Helen Magnussen; Cleia, Almir, Isabela and Priscilla Santana; and Nicholas Magnussen at the Cathedral of Praise on Christmas morning

Christmas Day and locals and visitors alike headed to our shadier places and splashier water parks to relax after a hearty Christmas lunch. Others went to church.

Photos
View Gallery

Alan, Annara, Aaliyah, Ketura and Kerry Smith
Alan, Annara, Aaliyah, Ketura and Kerry Smith

After New Year’s Eve, and still on school holidays, families kept flocking to water parks around our region, including the Kracken on Yeppoon’s foreshore.

Photos
View Gallery

Sports Photos

Now, I don’t know a goal from a try; I just focus on the ball and wait for the players’ bodies to make interesting shapes around it. I leave it to our wonderful sports reporters to give you play-by-play details on who won and how. But there are some sporting experiences which I really look forward to.

Yeppoon Triathlon Festival 2020
Yeppoon Triathlon Festival 2020

First there’s any opportunity to spend a morning out by the sea among people who are way fitter than I am.

Photos
View Gallery

BULLRIDING PBR Monster Energy Tour Oct 2020: Amazing display of courage by rodeo acrobat
BULLRIDING PBR Monster Energy Tour Oct 2020: Amazing display of courage by rodeo acrobat

Second, what better sport to enjoy in the Beef Capital than bullriding? It’s a real rush to watch in action not only the riders and the beasts but also the intrepid acrobats who step up in between them.

MT MORGAN JUNIOR RODEO U15 Mini Bull Ride: Dawson Foden
MT MORGAN JUNIOR RODEO U15 Mini Bull Ride: Dawson Foden

Here’s one gallery of the big guns and another of the juniors who want to grow up to be just like them.

Photos
View Gallery

Photos
View Gallery

DOG SPORTS: Silvasouth Rebel in the Novice Agility section
DOG SPORTS: Silvasouth Rebel in the Novice Agility section

Whoever said “never work with children and animals” is a wuss. Take a look at these beautiful puppers having fun at the obedience trials.

Photos
View Gallery

The Arts

Central Queensland is a breeding ground for talent in the fields of music and song, dance and acting. The Morning Bulletin caught up with some of our exports, including Jaime Hadwen and Kara Lane, to see how they were impacted by COVID-19 lockdown.

Endless twists and turns in the plot of Mamma Mia
Endless twists and turns in the plot of Mamma Mia

Back home, the splendid production of Mamma Mia was geared to be a sell-out success, but COVID-19 brought the curtain down after the first weekend.

Photos
View Gallery

In rehearsal for Kingsley College's Seussical the Musical: Emma Appleton, Charis Alley and Benjamin Crossley
In rehearsal for Kingsley College's Seussical the Musical: Emma Appleton, Charis Alley and Benjamin Crossley

Six months later, it raised on a production of Seussical the Musical by the Lighthouse Christian School. How cute are those costumes?

Lola and Ruby Murphy from Allegra Dance Academy jump for joy in their Yeppoon driveway
Lola and Ruby Murphy from Allegra Dance Academy jump for joy in their Yeppoon driveway

Finally, my all-time favourite shoot for the year was a six-part series dedicated to the tenacity of CQ kids in lockdown. I would usually be photographing eisteddfod and school musicals during our cooler months so, instead, I drove out to dozens of driveways and took photos of our CQ dancers rehearsing at home. You can see all six Dancing in the Driveway galleries here.

Thank you to the dance teachers who organised the shoots for me – don’t forget to nominate them for CQ’s Favourite Dance Teacher here – and to the families who made the experience so much fun.

I hope you liked looking at these photos as much as I enjoyed taking them. Remember to let us know if there’s an event we can cover for you by emailing morningbulletin@news.com.au

jann houley rockhampton photographer the morning bulletin
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

