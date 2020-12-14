Bullying allegations spark catfight at stunt show

##DO NOT LIGHTEN !!! ENSURE FACES CAN NOT BE IDENTIFIED## - School bullying , generic images of bully and victim.

CHILDHOOD bullying allegations, a confrontation, a catfight and a knife produced were part of the storyline put forward to help a woman avoid jail.

Kiara Anne Patricia Lavis, 19, pleaded guilty on December 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The maximum penalty for assault occasioning bodily harm in Queensland is seven years prison.

Police prosecutor Sargeant Shaun Janes said the assault took place at the Showfest stunt show at the Rockhampton Showgrounds about 8.30pm on October 3.

Sgt Janes said Lavis ran towards the victim, grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the back of the head eight to 10 times, as well as pulling a chunk of her hair out.

The court heard the victim ended up on the ground where Lavis continued the assault, including “putting the boot in on one occasion”.

Defence lawyer David Mills said the history of this incident involved his client confronting the older brother of a child that was bullying a child related to Lavis.

He said the female victim was the brother’s girlfriend who had injected herself into the verbal argument which took place after the confrontation.

Mr Mills said his client alleged the brother grabbed Lavis, she turned around and pushed him and the assault victim verbally abused Lavis.

He said that was when Lavis carried out the assault on the victim, which she regretted.

“She didn’t mean to take it that far,” Mr Mills said.

He said the brother pulled out a knife which led to the catfight ending and security staff intervening.

Mr Mills said his client worked full time at a service station.

Magistrate Cameron Press said this was appalling conduct and there were other ways to resolve this dispute or disagreement.

He ordered Lavis to 100 hours community service in 12 months, along with a 12-month probation order.