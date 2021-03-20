Bullying awareness day follows violence at North Rocky school

Police urged children to speak up about violence on Friday, the same week that a video emerged online of a North Rockhampton State High School student punching, kicking, and swearing at another.

It is not the first time the school has been embroiled in violence, and the latest incident occurred in time for National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence.

Videos posted online earlier in the week showed a female student pulling a boy, who is sitting alone in a corner, up by his collar and punching him in the face several times.

The downcast boy is then hit over the head repeatedly, kicked, punched over and over again while lying in a bush, and called a “f--king piece of sh-t”.

Another girl filming the incident can be heard encouraging the offender, laughing and saying “Go! Go!”

The Education Department on Friday said it did not tolerate violence in its schools, and the incident in question had been dealt with according to the school’s own process.

“The school has implemented a range of programs and initiatives across all year levels and

participates in the annual National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence,” it said.

“The school also offers support to students through a range of support staff, including

guidance officers and chaplaincy services.

“Department of Education Regional Offices work with school staff to build positive behaviour

support strategies that teach socially accepted behaviours and support students to build

resilience.

“The media and the broader community have a responsibility to encourage and support

positive behaviours in our young people.”

Rockhampton Police Senior Sergeant Ashley Hull said that Friday’s Day of Action was about awareness of such problems.

“If you’re a young person and you’re experiencing bullying or violence, today is an opportunity to talk up, talk to someone that you feel confident with that you’re able to speak to. Whoever that is, you should tell someone.

“From a parent’s perspective, today is an opportunity to raise those issues with your kids.

“Don’t make it about your kids – ask them in general, and that might prompt them to start a discussion.

“Parents should always be aware of what their kids are watching on social media and what they’re logging into.”

He said bullying and violence complaints should be raised either with police or with the relevant school.

Police on Friday said they had no report matching the occurrence at North Rockhampton State High.