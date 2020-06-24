Menu
Townsville Correctional Centre. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Crime

Bullying culture rife at North Queensland prison

by TESS IKONOMOU
24th Jun 2020 3:32 PM
A culture of bullying and nepotism has been uncovered by an independent review of Townsville's jails.

Queensland Corrective Services Commissioner Peter Martin announced the release of the report today at the Townsville Correctional Complex and said all 30 recommendations would be implemented.

"I am accepting of the recommendations and findings and we are now implementing those all of recommendations," he said.

"Some of the reforms in that report will be delivered very, very quickly others, a wholesale cultural review will take many, many months into the future to land.

"This is the first time that I know of that Queensland Corrective Services have undertaken a review like this at any correctional centre at any time in our history.

"It's an important foundational piece that will drive reform for Townsville Correctional Centre."

Originally published as Bullying culture rife at Townsville prisons

