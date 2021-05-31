Bumbling bikies shoot wrong men: cops

Police are investigating Comanchero bikie links to the murders of Muhamed Yucel (left) and Zabi Ezedyar (right). Picture: Victoria Police

Police are investigating Comanchero bikie links to the murders of Muhamed Yucel (left) and Zabi Ezedyar (right). Picture: Victoria Police

Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two men believed to have been murdered by members of a Melbourne bikie gang in a case of mistaken identity.

Investigators believe the men, Muhamed Yucel and Zabi Ezedyar, were murdered by members of the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang who shot the wrong people.

It comes after four years of an intense investigation, with detectives being tipped off by member of the bikie gang.



“We know that there are people on the fence about acting on what they know, and we are appealing to them to come forward,” homicide squad Detective Inspector Tim Day said.

“There are people within the club that find the actions of the offenders themselves horrendous and don’t agree with what they’ve done.

“They’re not a tight-knit loyal group, they speak to police, they give information, they talk to others when they have disputes – they’re not loyal to each other.”

On May 2, 2017, Muhamed Yucel was leaving the garage via a laneway at the rear of a Church Street townhouse in Keysborough when several shots were fired at the premises about 9.52pm.

The 22-year-old was struck several times and died at the scene.

Muhamed Yucel was 22 years old when he was shot in a laneway in 2017. Picture: Victoria Police

Two other Keysborough men, aged 23 and 22 at the time of the incident, received single gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital.

Investigators believe all three victims were shot as a result of incompetent gunmen attending the wrong property.

Three months later on August 16, 2017, Zabi Ezedyar, 26, was shot while visiting family friends at an address in Narre Warren.

Mr Ezedyar was being greeted at the front door of a Kurrajong Road residence when shots rang out about 7.45pm, striking and killing him.

On this occasion detectives believe the gunman attended the correct address but shot the wrong person.

Zabi Ezedyar was shot in the doorway of a home visiting family and friends. Picture: Victoria Police

Police have been able to identify people within the Comancheros who have had both direct and indirect involvement with the shootings.

Inspector Day said the investigation had been aided by brave individuals providing information to police.

“Two innocent young men lost their lives due to the callous stupidity, cavalier attitude to violence and utter incompetence of members of the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang,” Inspector Day said.

“The actions of one individual in particular has brought scrutiny upon the club, and we know that there is angst among members of the club because of this.

“I think the murders are solvable and we’re very, very close.”



Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed or may have information about the vehicles allegedly involved in either incident.

A black 4WD Jeep was seen at the scene in Keysborough and later found burnt out in Cranbourne.

It was also bearing false number plates police said could have been manufactured at a gym with a photocopying device linked to several persons of interest.

Investigators have also identified a car linked to an associate of one of the suspects that travelled to the scene, while a vehicle linked to a second associate of that suspect travelled down the Great Ocean Road.

Police now believe a Toyota Corolla was involved in the Narre Warren shooting after initially identifying and subsequently ruling out a Toyota Rav4.

