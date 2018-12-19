Bumbling cocaine dealers try selling to each other

The bumbling dealers offered to sell cocaine to each other - and both landed in trouble.

AN ASPIRING commercial dog breeder jeopardised his freedom after messages on another man's phone implicated him in a confusing cocaine proposal.

Former Gladstone SES volunteer Matthew Luke Nespoli slipped up this year while on a suspended sentence imposed at Rockhampton in 2014.

Nespoli, 27, pleaded guilty at Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday to supplying a dangerous drug.

Prosecutors said police found drug-related messages on another man's phone in March 2018.

"It seems that these exchanges were somewhat confused,” Justice Thomas Bradley said on Tuesday.

"You were each offering to sell drugs to the other.”

No deal transpired, but Justice Bradley said Nespoli appeared to have a photo of the cocaine he intended to sell.

Defence counsel Malcolm Harrison said Nespoli was a steel fixer working about 50 hours a week.

Mr Harrison said his client was also a qualified dog breeder and wanted to make that a commercial business.

A referee said Nespoli had some trouble "settling down” after a previous jail stint.

But Justice Bradley said Nespoli now seemed to have a "normal domestic routine”.

Nespoli previously made a "genuine” effort at rehabilitation and had a good parole report, the judge said.

Justice Bradley found Nespoli had breached the earlier suspended sentence.

That Rockhampton Supreme Court four-year jail term for drug trafficking had been suspended after eight months.

Nespoli was ordered to serve three years in jail, but was released on parole immediately.

- NewsRegional