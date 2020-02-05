Bumper All Breeds Sale predicted

Next week’s February All Breeds Sale could result in as much as $5 million changing hands at the Gracemere Central Queensland Livestock Exchange, following good rains out west.

And that’s without taking into account what revenue the influx of buyers and vendors will bring to the region over the two-day event.

“We’ve seen bulls go to buyers from the Northern Territory, from New South Wales, even from Western Australia,” operations anager Gavin Tickle said.

“That’s people staying in hotels, eating in the cafes, buying feed and transport.

“It’s great for us and it’s great for the local economy.”

Mr Tickle said the outlook for this year’s sale was optimistic, following just shy of 200mm of rain recorded at the saleyards facility in Longreach.

He anticipates the females will sell particularly well, as graziers seek to replace breeders after a season of destocking.

CQLX's All Breed Sales have a flow on benefit for the region's freight companies among others

“Everyone’s got their own breeding program, depending on what land they’re on and what market they’re aiming for,” he said.

“Some are looking to produce weaners, others feeders, and some will carry all the way through to produce bullocks.”

Although Bos Indicus breeds such as Brahman are generally associated with Central Queensland’s subtropical conditions, Mr Tickle said even local graziers may be looking into picking a Bos Taurus bull.

“If someone’s got a Brahman herd, they might invest in an Angus or a Charolais bull to put over them and soften the herd,” he said.

“With enough rain to provide feed for a while, they could get some nice, soft black calves.”

“It’s also a good time for graziers to pick up a bull to replace any that have been pulled out injured or sick, or to buy a second bull so they can have a difference in the calves.” Mr Tickle expects more than 150 buyers and “lots of” vendors, some selling only one or two bulls and some 10-15 head.

“It’s our third biggest sale of the year behind Brahman Week and Droughtie Week,” he said.

“As soon as you get six, eight, 10 inches of rain out west – more than we’ve had here in Rocky – then that puts a real spring in everyone’s step.

“We should have enough to get 12 months’ worth of grass and that’s going to get a lot of people interested in building up their herds again.”